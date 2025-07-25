Kedrick Whitehead News: Gets look from New England

Whitehead (undisclosed) participated in a tryout with the Patriots on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Whitehead was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023 but parted ways in September that year with an injury settlement. Nearly two years later, the safety out of Delaware is looking to crack onto a team's training camp roster to compete for a spot on the practice squad.