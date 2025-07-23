Keenan Allen News: Talking with teams

Allen still hopes to play in 2025 and has drawn interest from multiple teams recently, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Schultz suggests Allen is in no hurry to sign, with the first week or two of training camp potentially helping him get a better picture of which teams need help at wide receiver. He turned 33 in April after finishing 2024 with career lows in multiple categories, including receiving yards per game (49.6) and yards per target (6.2). Allen should at least have enough left to compete for a slot role somewhere, but he's unlikely to approach last year's total of 121 targets (in 15 games) for the Bears.