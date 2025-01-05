Keenan Allen News: Three catches in Week 18 win

Allen brought in all three targets for 25 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also threw incomplete on one pass attempt.

The veteran wideout nearly threw an interception on a trick play and finished a distant second in receiving yards for the Bears on the afternoon. Allen followed up a highly productive two-game stretch in Week 15-16 (15-223-2) with a modest eight receptions for 50 yards over the last pair of contests of his first Bears season, but he figures to once again serve as a critical target for Caleb Williams under a new offensive system in 2025.