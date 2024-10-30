Keilan Robinson Injury: Practice window opens

The Jaguars designated Robinson (toe) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Robinson's toe injury dates back to early in training camp and resulted in the Jaguars placing him on IR prior to Week 1. The rookie fifth-round pick is now ready to resume practicing, with the transaction opening up a 21-day evaluation window before he would need to be moved to the 53-man roster. Once activated, Robinson will provide depth out of the backfield behind Travis Etienne (hamstring), Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson, but the 24-year-old may make his greatest impact in the return game.