Walker logged two fewer carries than Zach Charbonnet, but he outgained his teammate by 10 rushing yards and neither back was particularly efficient during the defense-centric battle. The fourth-year pro's yardage total represented quite the downturn after he'd topped the 80-yard mark in each of the previous two games, and Charbonnet's workload is somewhat of a concern for the moment for Walker's fantasy managers. It remains to be seen if a similar timeshare will apply moving forward, but neither player has a particularly bright outlook for a Week 7 home matchup against a tough Texans defense on Monday night, Oct. 20.