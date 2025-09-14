Walker was far more effective than Zach Charbonnet, who had just 10 rushing yards on 15 carries. The former put an exclamation point on the win by breaking free for a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter. Walker had just 24 scrimmage yards and was outplayed by Charbonnet in Seattle's Week 1 loss to the 49ers, so they will likely continue to operate in a timeshare in Week 3 against the Saints, though the workload distribution could start to tilt in Walker's favor after his strong Week 2 performance.