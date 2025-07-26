Kenny McIntosh Injury: May have torn ACL

McIntosh (knee) likely tore an ACL during practice Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Further testing needs to be done to confirm McIntosh's diagnosis, but the initial expectation is that the third-year RB suffered a major knee injury. If he did indeed tear an ACL, McIntosh would almost certainly need to miss the entire 2025 campaign. That would be a blow both to Seattle's running-back corps -- McIntosh was slated to be the team's No. 3 RB -- and to its special-teams unit, as he was expected to work as a kick returner as well. If McIntosh is unable to play this year, seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez could be asked to take on the third-RB role behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, while Steven Sims could handle lead kick-return duties.