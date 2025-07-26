Menu
Kenny McIntosh headshot

Kenny McIntosh Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

McIntosh suffered a leg injury during Seattle's practice Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

McIntosh had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury during a special-teams drill Saturday. The 25-year-old was unable to put any weight on his left leg following the injury and should he be forced to miss extended time, Steven Sims could takeover his role as the team's primary kick returner.

Kenny McIntosh
Seattle Seahawks
