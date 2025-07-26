Kenny McIntosh Injury: Suffers leg injury
McIntosh suffered a leg injury during Seattle's practice Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McIntosh had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury during a special-teams drill Saturday. The 25-year-old was unable to put any weight on his left leg following the injury and should he be forced to miss extended time, Steven Sims could takeover his role as the team's primary kick returner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now