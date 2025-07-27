Kenny Pickett Injury: Suffers injury Sunday

Pickett sustained a hamstring injury near the end of practice Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that Pickett will be re-evaluated later this week, so he'll likely be sidelined for at least a few practices moving forward. It's unclear how he sustained this injury. The 2022 first-round pick has been the first quarterback on the field during the Browns' 11-on-11 sessions so far in training camp. Cleveland is still working through identifying who will be its starting quarterback Week 1, as veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are all believed to have a chance at the job in addition to Pickett. There'll be more reps for these three while Pickett is sidelined for the time being. The Browns' first preseason game is Aug. 8 versus the Panthers.