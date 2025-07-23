Kenny Pickett News: First go with starters for 11-on-11

Pickett got the first crack with the starters during Cleveland's 11-on-11 session Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Pickett got the nod Wednesday to operate as the team's first quarterback during 11-on-11, while Joe Flacco sat out the session. Flacco saw the first reps with the first-team offense during a modified 7-on-7 versus Cleveland's No. 1 back seven. Considering it was the team's first full-team workout, it'd be unwise to read into it greatly, but it appears as if Pickett is a step above rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and he could be the early favorite to compete with Joe Flacco for the starting role in Week 1 versus the Bengals.