Kenny Yeboah News: One catch in season debut

Yeboah (abdomen) caught his only target for 12 yards in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans.

Yeboah was activated from IR prior to the win. He played only four snaps on offense in his season debut, but the third-string tight end still made an important contribution, as his 12-yard catch on third down extended a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Davante Adams' first touchdown reception as a Jet. Yeboah is unlikely to challenge Tyler Conklin for the starting job, but Jeremy Ruckert's No. 2 spot on the depth chart is attainable.