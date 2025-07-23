Menu
Kenyon Green Injury: Not participating in training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Green (knee) didn't participate in Phildalphia's training camp session Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Green is hurt once again after having been limited to just 12 regular-season games last season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old was traded to the Eagles from the Texans back in March and will backup Landon Dickerson (knee) at left guard once he's healthy.

Kenyon Green
Philadelphia Eagles
