Kenyon Green Injury: Not participating to begin camp
Green (knee) didn't participate in Phildalphia's training camp session Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Green is hurt once again after having been limited to just 12 regular-season games last season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old was traded to the Eagles from the Texans back in March and will back up Landon Dickerson (knee) at left guard once he's healthy.
