Keon Coleman Injury: Set for tests on injured wrist

Coleman is scheduled to undergo further testing Monday after he injured his wrist in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Before exiting late in the contest with the wrist injury, Coleman played 52 of the Bills' 66 offensive snaps and finished with one catch for 21 yards on two targets to go with a reception on a two-point conversion. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but the MRI should shed further light on the matter. Coleman is one of two Bills receivers tending to wrist injuries as Buffalo prepares for a Week 10 matchup with the Colts, as Amari Cooper sat out the win over the Dolphins due to the same issue.