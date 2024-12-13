Keon Coleman News: Cleared to play Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Coleman (wrist) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman, who last played Week 9, was deemed a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, Thursday's practice estimate, and finally in Friday's session. Now that he's been cleared to face Detroit, the rookie rejoins a Buffalo wideout corps that also includes Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel. With that in mind, it remains to be seen what sort of volume Coleman will see in his looming return, a context that makes the Florida State product a speculative Week 15 fantasy option. Prior to his injury, Coleman had a 22/417/3 receiving line on 36 targets in nine games.