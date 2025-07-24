Keondre Coburn News: Let go by Titans

Coburn waived by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After two seasons in Tennessee, the Titans have waived Coburn to create roster space for the signing of Jihad Ward. The 25-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, appearing in 15 games and recording 14 tackles. He will now look to join a new team for the fourth time in the last three seasons.