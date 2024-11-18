Fantasy Football
Kerby Joseph headshot

Kerby Joseph News: Nabs another pick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Joseph recorded three total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Joseph picked off Mac Jones in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout win, brining his season total up to seven interceptions through 10 games, which leads the NFL. The third-year pro has also recorded 48 total tackles and nine passes defended while playing 100 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but two games this year. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the season progresses.

Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
