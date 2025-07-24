Kevin King Injury: Let go by Atlanta
The Falcons released King with a non-football injury designation on Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.
The Falcons first signed King last offseason and re-signed him this offseason. The veteran corner played in 15 regular-season games (including one start) for the the Falcons in 2024 and posted 10 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses.
Kevin King
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now