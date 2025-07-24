Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Kevin King headshot

Kevin King Injury: Let go by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 24, 2025 at 4:16pm

The Falcons released King with a non-football injury designation on Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons first signed King last offseason and re-signed him this offseason. The veteran corner played in 15 regular-season games (including one start) for the the Falcons in 2024 and posted 10 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses.

Kevin King
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now