Kevin Winston Jr. News: Participating in training camp
Winston (knee) is participating in Tennessee's training camp, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Winston has now fully recovered from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the majority of the 2024 college season. He was selected by the team in the third round of this year's draft and should have the chance to serve as one of the Titans' top reserve defensive backs.
