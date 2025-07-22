Key'Shawn Smith News: Loses spot with Las Vegas
The Raiders waived Smith on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Smith linked up with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May, but he'll now need to seek work in a different organization. The 23-year-old spent his final two collegiate campaigns with SMU and recorded 33 catches for 527 yards with five touchdowns over 14 games last year.
Key'Shawn Smith
Free Agent
