Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Key'Shawn Smith headshot

Key'Shawn Smith News: Loses spot with Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Raiders waived Smith on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith linked up with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May, but he'll now need to seek work in a different organization. The 23-year-old spent his final two collegiate campaigns with SMU and recorded 33 catches for 527 yards with five touchdowns over 14 games last year.

Key'Shawn Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now