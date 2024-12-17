Khalil Herbert News: Handles one carry in Week 15

Herbert rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Herbert continued to play an extremely small role in the Bengals' offense since being acquired by Cincinnati at the trade deadline. The veteran running back played just three of the Bengals' 69 offensive snaps Sunday, while Chase Brown played all but five snaps in the contest. Since joining the Bengals in Week 10, Herbert has attempted just four rushes and caught one pass. Barring an injury to Brown, the 26-year-old Herbert cannot be trusted in such a limited role to provide relevant fantasy production. He should be considered nothing more than an insurance policy behind Brown heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Browns.