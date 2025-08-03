Shakir left the field during Friday's practice after having his right ankle examined by trainers. Subsequent evaluation has indicated that the fourth-year wideout is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. That almost certainly means he won't be available for Buffalo's first preseason game Aug. 9 and also suggests he could be held out of preseason contests entirely. It remains to be seen if Shakir will be ready to suit up for Week 1 of the regular season. Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer figure to lead Buffalo's wideout corps for however long Shakir is out.