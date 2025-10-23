Following an impressive Week 6 showing against the Dolphins where Vidal compiled a career-best 124 yards, the 2024 sixth-round pick was stymied by the Colts to the tune of 20 yards on just nine carries Sunday. However, the second-year pro bounced back in spectacular fashion Thursday, averaging just over 5.0 yards per tote while rattling off three runs of double-digit yardage. He also added a three-yard scoring run early in the second quarter for his first NFL touchdown, rounding out his night nicely. Vidal appears fully capable of holding down the fort in the ground attack until Omarion Hampton (IR, ankle) is ready to return, and he could well put together a successful encore on the road in Week 9 when Los Angeles faces the vulnerable Titans on Nov. 2.