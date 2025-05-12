Kisean Johnson News: Picked up by Cleveland

Johnson signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Western Kentucky product was one of three undrafted wide receivers that the Browns added to their roster Monday, joining Luke Floriea and Cade McDonald. Johnson impressed throughout 14 games in 2024, catching 75 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns. Now in Cleveland, he'll likely be competing for a spot on the team's practice squad as the summer progresses.