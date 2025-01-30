Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kobie Turner headshot

Kobie Turner News: Totals 8.0 sacks in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 4:37pm

Turner finished the 2024 regular season with 62 tackles (35 solo), including 8.0 sacks, four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 games. He also logged 10 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, in the Rams' two playoff games.

Turner's regular-season production mirrored his output during his rookie season in 2023. The second-year defensive tackle made his presence felt in the playoffs, particularly in the Rams' NFC wild-card win against the Vikings when he sacked Sam Darnold twice. Turner, Braden Fiske (knee), Byron Young and Jared Verse will man a formidable Rams' pass rush for the 2025 campaign.

Kobie Turner
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now