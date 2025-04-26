Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Korie Black headshot

Korie Black News: Headed to Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Giants selected Black in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

Black was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State and had four career interceptions with 25 pass breakups. He has a physical play style, but he still slipped further than projected in the draft. The Giants have been seeking stability in the secondary, though Black will likely be limited to special-teams work if he's able to crack the roster.

Korie Black
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now