Korie Black News: Headed to Big Blue
The Giants selected Black in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 246th overall.
Black was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State and had four career interceptions with 25 pass breakups. He has a physical play style, but he still slipped further than projected in the draft. The Giants have been seeking stability in the secondary, though Black will likely be limited to special-teams work if he's able to crack the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now