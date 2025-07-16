Kurtis Rourke Injury: Begins camp on NFI
The 49ers placed Rourke (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Rourke played his final collegiate season with a torn ACL in 2024 at Indiana. The 49ers used a seventh-round pick on the quarterback, but he's not expected to practice this summer. San Francisco signed Mac Jones to operate as Brock Purdy's backup this season.
