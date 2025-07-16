Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Kurtis Rourke headshot

Kurtis Rourke Injury: Begins camp on NFI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 10:57am

The 49ers placed Rourke (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Rourke played his final collegiate season with a torn ACL in 2024 at Indiana. The 49ers used a seventh-round pick on the quarterback, but he's not expected to practice this summer. San Francisco signed Mac Jones to operate as Brock Purdy's backup this season.

Kurtis Rourke
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now