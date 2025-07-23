Kyle Allen News: In battle for No. 2 role

Allen has seen work with both the second-team and third-team offensive units at Lions training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Allen worked with the second-team offense to open training camp Sunday before Hendon Hooker replaced him with the second-team unit Monday. Allen signed with the Lions in the offseason, and he'll compete with Hooker for the backup quarterback role behind Jared Goff this season. The 29-year-old hasn't played in any meaningful action since 2022 with the Texans, when he completed 46 of 78 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing four interceptions, in two starts with the team. Hooker spent the majority of the 2024 campaign as Goff's primary backup and likely has the early edge over Allen for the No. 2 role.