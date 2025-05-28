Fantasy Football
Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Dugger (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's voluntary OTAs, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Dugger underwent offseason ankle surgery, so it's no surprise he's a limited participant during New England's voluntary OTAs. The Lenoir-Rhyne product is one of the Patriots' most impactful defenders, recording 81 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble across 13 games in 2024. Once Dugger returns to full health, he's expected to serve as the team's top strong safety.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
