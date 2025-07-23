Menu
Kyle Dugger News: Participating in training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Duggar (ankle) was a full partiicpant in New England's training camp session Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Duggar has now fully recovered from ankle surgery he underwent in January after having been limited during voluntary OTAs. The 29-year-old will look to build upon his strong season during the 2024 campaign where he recorded 81 tackles (55 solo), with 1.0 sacks, despite being limited to just 13 games.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
