Kyle McCord News: Taken by Philadelphia in Round 6

The Eagles selected McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

McCord transferred to Syracuse in 2024 after spending the three previous seasons in Ohio State. He flourished in Syracuse's pass-happy spread system, leading the FBS in passing yards (4,779) and completions per game (30.1) in 2024 to earn a spot on the Second Team All-ACC roster. McCord doesn't stand out physically, but he stays cool in the pocket and makes throws with conviction, which should translate against NFL-level defenses. He'll compete with Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the backup quarterback job behind Jalen Hurts.