Kyle Monangai News: Battling for depth role

Monangai is a longshot for touches but could climb the Bears' depth chart Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After being drafted in the seventh round, the rookie enters a crowded backfield behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Monangai will likely begin as the RB3 or RB4 but brings a productive college resume, including consecutive 1,200-yard seasons at Rutgers. Unless injuries occur, Monangai may be limited to special teams and spot work early in the year.