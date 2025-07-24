Kyle Pitts Injury: Medically claeared for camp

Pitts (foot) is medically cleared for training camp, although Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the tight end may have "modifications" to his practice plan early on, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Pitts was present for Atlanta's offseason program but didn't practice, with reports suggesting a foot injury was responsible for his lack of activity. It sounds like he'll have plenty of time to ramp up for Week 1 as he prepares for the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, subject to the lowest expectations of his career after failing to break out (again) in 2024 under a new coaching staff.