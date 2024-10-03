Kyle Pitts News: Bounce-back effort in OT win

Pitts brought in seven of eight targets for 88 yards in the Falcons' 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Pitts finished third in receptions and receiving yards on a prolific passing night for the Falcons offense, generating a receiving line that also served as a season-best one across the board. Much like teammate Bijan Robinson, another player with a rich skill set that transcends his position, Pitts' usage has been the subject of much consternation by team fans and fantasy managers alike. Thursday night's numbers was therefore highly encouraging, but whether it will have any long-term carryover is a question that will begin to be answered in a Week 6 road divisional clash with the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 13.