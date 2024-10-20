Kyle Pitts News: Leads Falcons pass catchers Sunday

Pitts brought in seven of nine targets for 65 yards in the Falcons' 34-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Pitts led the Falcons in receptions, receiving yards and targets across the board while also tying a season high in catches. The gifted tight end appears to have found his groove in coordinator Zac Robinson's offense, as he now boasts three straight games with at least Sunday's 65 receiving yards and has brought in 17 of 22 targets in that span. Pitts should have a key role once again during a key Week 8 NFC South clash against the Buccaneers in Tampa.