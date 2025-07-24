Kyle Pitts News: Praised by Penix after big day

Falcons QB Michael Penix said Thursday that he plans to throw a lot of passes to Pitts (foot) this year, Justin Felder of FOX 5 Sports Atlanta reports.

Earlier in the day, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Pitts was medically cleared for training camp but might have "modifications" to his practice plan after missing spring practices with a foot injury. Pitts then went out and made a bunch of big plays during the first practice of camp, prompting Penix to tell reporters there's "gonna be a lot of that" this year. It's a good early sign, perhaps, but Pitts got just 10 targets in Penix's three starts last season, closing out the year with six or fewer targets in each of Atlanta's last 10 games.