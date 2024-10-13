Kyle Pitts News: Rips off big gain in win

Pitts had three receptions on five targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Panthers.

Pitts did most of his damage on a 52-yard reception that wound up being the longest play of the game. Atlanta's rushing attack finished off most of Sunday's offensive drives, so the improving tight end remains scoreless since his Week 1 touchdown against Pittsburgh. Pitts has strung together a pair of solid receiving lines since getting shut out in Week 4, restoring faith in fantasy managers ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks.