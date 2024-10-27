Kyle Pitts News: Two touchdown grabs in win

Pitts secured four of five targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pitts finished just a catch and yard short of team leader Darnell Mooney, but the talented tight end continued to generate the type of production befitting his vast skill set. Pitts struck from 36 and 49 yards out in the first and second quarters, respectively, with Antoine Winfield stripping the ball from a a relaxed Pitts just after the latter had broken the plane of the goal line. The 2021 first-round pick's yardage tally was a new season high, and he's now been at 65 yards or more in four consecutive contests heading into a Week 9 home battle against the Cowboys.