Kyren Williams News: Intends to practice

Williams is expected to practice after reporting to Rams training camp in the midst of contract negotiations, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams was a candidate to stage a hold-in until he got a new deal, but the running back himself dismissed that idea, telling Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that he'll take the field throughout training camp and even Week 1 if a new contract hasn't been worked out. Williams remains the Rams' unquestioned No. 1 RB on the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns on the ground in which he also combined for 31 total touchdowns in 28 regular-season games. Next up behind Williams on the depth chart are 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum and rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter.