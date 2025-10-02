Williams averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry with a long gain of 20 yards, but it was via his work as a receiver that he made the biggest impact by far. Williams' reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season highs, and he added his second and third receiving touchdowns of the campaign on 14- and eight-yard grabs in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. However, the star running back's night ended on quite the sour note, as he was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 play that ended the game. Williams notably logged 13 more carries than backfield mate Blake Corum in Thursday's loss, a reminder the former is still the clear leader of the ground attack heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 12.