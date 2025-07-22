Kyren Williams News: Reports to camp

Williams reported for the start of training camp as contract extension talks with the Rams continue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Williams could opt to hold-in and not actually practice, however. The running back participated in offseason activities after Rams GM Les Snead said in March that he wanted to "engineer a long-term partnership" with Williams. The team has made significant investments in the backfield recently, taking Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 Draft and Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round this year. Williams, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract after back-to-back seasons with at least 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns.