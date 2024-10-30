Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson Injury: May have groin/core injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Jackson wasn't at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, and he may be dealing with a groin/core injury, acc to Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

Shaffer notes that Jackson seemed to have some discomfort in his groin or abdomen following Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland. The official Wednesday injury report will reveal if Jackson missed practice entirely or ended up being a limited participant. It was Diontae Johnson's first practice with the Ravens after being traded from Carolina on Tuesday.

