Lamar Jackson Injury: May have groin/core injury

Jackson wasn't at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, and he may be dealing with a groin/core injury, acc to Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

Shaffer notes that Jackson seemed to have some discomfort in his groin or abdomen following Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland. The official Wednesday injury report will reveal if Jackson missed practice entirely or ended up being a limited participant. It was Diontae Johnson's first practice with the Ravens after being traded from Carolina on Tuesday.