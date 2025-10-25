Jackson was able to practice in full Friday after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions. However, Rapoport notes that the eighth-year quarterback ran the scout team during Friday's practice, an indication that Jackson may not be ready to return from a hamstring injury until the Ravens' Week 9 road clash against the Dolphins on Thursday. Official word on Jackson's status for Week 8 should be closely monitored prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff; if he's inactive, then Tyler Huntley -- who was signed from the practice squad to the Ravens' active roster Friday -- would start against Chicago while Cooper Rush serves as the backup.