Lamar Jackson News: No practice limitations expected

Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn't expect Jackson to be limited in practice this week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson grimaced and clutched his torso at one point during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-14 win over the Steelers, but he never left the game and apparently doesn't have a noteworthy injury. Harbaugh said Jackson was kneed in the back during the second quarter, which might explain why the QB was in pain later on. Regardless of the specifics, Jackson is expected to practice this week and then start Sunday's game at Buffalo.