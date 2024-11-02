Larry Borom Injury: Activated from IR

The Bears activated Borom (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals,. Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Borom started the regular season on IR after injuring his ankle during the Bears' preseason finale in August. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and he was able to practice in full all week. If he's active for Sunday's game, Borom is expected to start at left tackle and protect the blindside of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.