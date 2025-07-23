Laviska Shenault Injury: Dealing with lower leg strain

The Bills placed Shenault on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday due to a lower leg strain, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Shenault was withheld from participating in Wednesday's practice, and while he's eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point, head coach Sean McDermott did not share a timetable for the veteran wideout's return, per Alec White of the Bills' official site. Shenault signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March after playing in 11 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024, finishing with five catches on as many targets for 36 yards while adding 459 kick return yards and a touchdown.