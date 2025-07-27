Laviska Shenault News: Activated off NFI list
The Bills activated Shenault (lower leg) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shenault is healthy again after having been sidelined for the start of training camp due to a lower leg strain. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as one of the team's primary kick returns during the upcoming campaign and could contribute as a depth receiver as well.
