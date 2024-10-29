Leo Chenal News: Logs first sack of 2024

Chenal finished Sunday's 27-20 win over Las Vegas with four solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks.

It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game that Chenal logged his first sack of the 2024 regular season. He was credited with the sack after getting to Gardner Minshew while the quarterback was running out of bounds for a minimal loss. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Chenal has tallied 27 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.