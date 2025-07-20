Levi Onwuzurike Injury: Out for season with torn ACL

Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 NFL campaign after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is a tough blow for Onwuzurike and the Lions, who were decimated by injuries on defense last year. Onwuzurike was a key part of Detroit's defensive line during the 2024 campaign, playing in 16 regular-season games and recording 16 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while logging over 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps 11 times. Presumed starter at defensive tackle Alim McNeill is recovering from a torn ACL himself, and it's unclear if he'll be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming campaign.