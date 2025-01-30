Lew Nichols News: Signed to Eagles' practice squad

Philadelphia signed Nichols to the practice squad Thursday.

The 2023 seventh-round pick spent most of the 2024 regular season as a free agent after failing to make the Eagles' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. He had a brief stint on Philadelphia's practice squad in late December, but he subsequently let go on New Year's Eve. Nichols' addition to the Eagles' practice squad provides depth at running back due to Kenneth Gainwell being in concussion protocol while also working through a knee injury. The Eagles cut tight end Nick Muse in order to make room for Nichols on the practice squad.